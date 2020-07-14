Woman overpowers alleged rapist, hands him over to EC cops

A 41-year-old woman has been applauded for her “bravery” after she overpowered and caught her alleged rapist.

According to Eastern Cape police, the woman was jogging at around 06.00am in Ngqeleni on Sunday and, while making her way back home, the man grabbed her and dragged her to a nearby “donga” (gully).

It is alleged that he raped her in Buntingville, Ngqeleni, and threatened to kill her.

“It is further alleged that after the suspect finished raping her, she managed to overpower him and called her brothers to her rescue,” police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said in a statement.

“The suspect was apprehended and later handed over to police,” said Koena.

The 21-year-old man appeared in the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Monday for rape.

District commissioner, Major General David Kanuka, applauded the woman’s bravery and said the man’s release on bail should be opposed.

“I applaud the lady for her bravery,” said Kanuka.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.