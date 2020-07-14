Man survives multiple gunshots in Richards Bay ‘taxi-related’ shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital after he sustained multiple injuries during a shooting in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, which took place around 12pm on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a parking lot adjacent to an O.K grocery store in the central business district of Richards Bay.

Upon arrival, the police found revealed that one man survived multiple gunshots and was taken to hospital in an apparently stable condition.

According to witnesses, the incident might have been taxi-related.

Meanwhile, protest action broke earlier on Tuesday which once again caused the closure of the R66 between Gingindlovu and eShowe in the Uthungulu District Municipality, with protesters blocking the road with burning debris.

This comes in the wake of recent community protests and damage to infrastructure, which disrupted water supply in some local municipalities.

Traffic police arrived on scene, along with the South African Police Service (SAPS) public order policing (POP) unit.

This article first appeared on Zulu Observer and was republished with permission.

