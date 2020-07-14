Crime 14.7.2020 01:24 pm

WATCH: Armed response officer shot, wounded and disarmed

Gopolang Moloko

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the station, among car keys and a cellphone.

An armed response security official was caught off guard, shot and wounded as he was washing his patrol vehicle windscreen.

According to police, armed robbers shot at the response officer while he was cleaning his windscreen at a petrol station in Brixton, Johannesburg.

The armed gang had robbed a petrol station before targeting the officer, who was parked near the station, TimesLive reported.

The perpetrators were traced to Denver and are seen in a confrontation with the officer before shooting him.

The officer was taken to hospital with an injury to the leg.

Two suspects are being questioned by police for the shooting.

