‘Burglar’ found injured next to road with dog bite wounds

A man suspected of committing burglary was found lying next to a road in Clubview, Centurion, with dog bite wounds.

It also was reported that the suspect appeared to have been shot.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT-SA) emergency service spokesperson Ruan Heyns said they assisted Monitor Net after receiving information of a suspect lying next to the road on the corner of Von Willich and Lyttelton streets in Clubview in the early hours of Monday.

“The suspect was shot and bitten by a dog following an alleged failed home invasion,” said Heyns.

He added that the wounded suspect was found by security officers at around 7am.

“The suspect fitted the description given by the owner of the house. The suspect was walking with great difficulty so he was treated by Monitor Net security officers.”

Prior to CERT’s arrival, the suspect was stabilised before being transported by the Gauteng emergency services ambulance to the hospital.

“CERT-SA thanks Monitor Net, Copwatch, Fidelity ADT, Wierdaburg police, Emer-G-Med, and the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services for the assistance on the scene,” said Heyns.

This article first appeared on Rekord North and was republished with permission.

