Man arrested for allegedly shooting dead 6-year-old girl

News24 Wire
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said his office understood Gaylin ‘was hit by a stray bullet in alleged gang crossfire’.

A man has been arrested by the police’s Flying Squad in Cape Town for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Gaylin Cupido was killed on Saturday at around 19:30 in Rusticana Street, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein.

“A 24-year-old suspect was arrested by Western Cape Flying Squad members with the assistance of the Kraaifontein police in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, on Sunday 12 July 2020 at around 13:30,” Rwexana added.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said his office understood Gaylin “was hit by a stray bullet in alleged gang crossfire”.

“Gaylin was found by residents with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to Kraaifontein Day Hospital by family members, where she succumbed to her injuries,” Fritz’s office added.

He said: “I convey my deepest sympathies to the Cupido family during this difficult time. This is a tremendous loss.

“No parent should have to bury their child. The Kraaifontein community has also been shaken by the loss of young Gaylin, having endured a number of gang-related shootings in recent weeks.”

