Man arrested for alleged murder of aunt

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Mhlaumbe section, Winterveldt on Sunday, for allegedly killing his 61-year-old aunt.

The police said upon arrival on the scene, they found a woman’s body.

“The victim’s daughter, who was at the scene, told police that the victim was living alone in the house,” said South African Police Service (SAPS) Captain Samuel Sebola.

Sebola said the detectives, who were on standby, worked around the clock to trace the suspect and later arrest him at his home. He further said the motive remained unknown and investigations were still ongoing.

“The victim was murdered on Saturday, and a case was opened on Sunday.”

Loate police station commander Colonel Molefe Makete commended the officers for acting so swiftly in arresting the suspect.

The man is expected to appear at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court soon.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protested outside the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa on Thursday, demanding that an arrest be made in the case of the alleged rape of a two-year-old at the hospital.

Lefagatlhane Matjie of Tshwane EFF branch said they wanted answers from the hospital on what its management had done about the alleged rape.

“We feel the hospital wants to shift the blame to say the crime did not happen at their premises. We want answers into this gruesome crime whether it happened at the hospital or not.

“The police and the hospital need to investigate thoroughly and find the person who did this. We also want the SAPS heads to deal with the officers who mistreated the family when they initially reported the case.”

The family of the child, who was admitted at the hospital for Covid-19 isolation last month, said she was molested while on the premises.

This article first appeared on Rekord North and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.