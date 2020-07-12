Crime 12.7.2020 08:24 am

15 to life for 4 rapists in Limpopo, Eastern Cape

News24 Wire
15 to life for 4 rapists in Limpopo, Eastern Cape

Image: iStock.

Both cases followed a similar modus operandi in that the suspects targeted young girls in the areas they lived in.

Three convicted rapists have been sentenced to imprisonment in Limpopo.

On Thursday, 27-year-old Moses Leso Rampedi was jailed for 15 years by the Tzaneen Regional Court for raping a 21-year-old woman in Pulaseng village outside Tzaneen.

Two others – Dolphy Malatji, 24, and Johana Baloyi, 26 – were sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

The sentence was handed down in the Lulekani Regional Court on Tuesday, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Friday.

They met the girl on 24 April 2018 at about 16:00, walking along one of the streets at Nwamitwa village outside Tzaneen.

“They then suddenly dragged her into one of the convict’s homesteads and both repeatedly raped her,” said Mojapelo.

In another case, in the Eastern Cape, a 48-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for the rape of his 16-year-old relative on Thursday.

On 5 December 2016, the man invited the teenager to walk with him to a nearby quarry in Malabar to discuss family issues. While at the quarry, he slapped her and raped her, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“She reported the incident a week later. The accused ran away and after two years he was traced to King William’s Town [and] arrested,” Naidoo said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF demands justice in child rape case at George Mukhari Hospital 10.7.2020
Man who raped stepdaughter, 7, as her sister, 4, kept watch gets life in jail 10.7.2020
Punish rapist of Grade 7 KZN pupil severely – Motshekga 8.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


today in print

Read Today's edition