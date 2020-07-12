15 to life for 4 rapists in Limpopo, Eastern Cape

Three convicted rapists have been sentenced to imprisonment in Limpopo.

On Thursday, 27-year-old Moses Leso Rampedi was jailed for 15 years by the Tzaneen Regional Court for raping a 21-year-old woman in Pulaseng village outside Tzaneen.

Two others – Dolphy Malatji, 24, and Johana Baloyi, 26 – were sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

The sentence was handed down in the Lulekani Regional Court on Tuesday, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Friday.

They met the girl on 24 April 2018 at about 16:00, walking along one of the streets at Nwamitwa village outside Tzaneen.

“They then suddenly dragged her into one of the convict’s homesteads and both repeatedly raped her,” said Mojapelo.

In another case, in the Eastern Cape, a 48-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for the rape of his 16-year-old relative on Thursday.

On 5 December 2016, the man invited the teenager to walk with him to a nearby quarry in Malabar to discuss family issues. While at the quarry, he slapped her and raped her, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“She reported the incident a week later. The accused ran away and after two years he was traced to King William’s Town [and] arrested,” Naidoo said.

