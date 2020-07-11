Man nabbed for ‘witch’ grandmother’s murder

A 19-year-old suspect is in police custody after his grandmother was found dead with suspected strangle marks.

Hlanganani police just outside Giyani arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with the murder of his 74-year-old grandmother around 10 pm on Friday.

Police say the body of Sayina Florah Baloyi was allegedly discovered by her granddaughter in their house in Hlanganani township.

On arrival, police combed the scene for clues and a manhunt was launched for the suspect. The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The suspect accuses his grandmother of witchcraft while preliminary police investigations indicate that Baloyi was strangled.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Tiyani District Court on Monday, facing a murder charge.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.