Crime 11.7.2020 03:41 pm

Man nabbed for ‘witch’ grandmother’s murder

Gopolang Moloko
Man nabbed for ‘witch’ grandmother’s murder

Image: iStock.

On arrival, police combed the scene for clues and a manhunt was launched for the suspect.

A 19-year-old suspect is in police custody after his grandmother was found dead with suspected strangle marks.

Hlanganani police just outside Giyani arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with the murder of his 74-year-old grandmother around 10 pm on Friday.

Police say the body of Sayina Florah Baloyi was allegedly discovered by her granddaughter in their house in Hlanganani township.

On arrival, police combed the scene for clues and a manhunt was launched for the suspect. The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The suspect accuses his grandmother of witchcraft while preliminary police investigations indicate that Baloyi was strangled.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Tiyani District Court on Monday, facing a murder charge.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gender-based violence: 217 arrested for rape, sexual assault charges in KZN in June 10.7.2020
Three people arrested for ‘defrauding Toyota SA of more than R5.5m’ 10.7.2020
Northern Cape woman’s body found in a shallow grave, boyfriend arrested 10.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


today in print

Read Today's edition