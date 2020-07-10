Crime 10.7.2020 08:30 pm

KwaZulu-Natal principal dies in hail of bullets

News24 Wire
Image for illustration: iStock

According to reports it was not the first time the principal was shot at, having recently been discharged from ICU.

A school principal in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead in a hail of bullets on Friday afternoon as he was leaving his school.

According to spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, the principal was jammed by an unknown vehicle.

“An unknown male jumped off the passenger’s seat and shot at him several times. He died instantly,” Mbhele said.

She added that a case of murder is being investigated by KwaMashu SAPS.

According to a report by eNCA, the principal was “ambushed” by the vehicle before a gunman opened fire on the principal’s vehicle – first on the driver’s side and then in the front.

eNCA added that it was not the first time the principal was shot at, having recently been discharged from ICU.

A security guard was also shot in the attack, but is receiving treatment, the broadcaster said.

