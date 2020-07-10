Gender-based violence: 217 arrested for rape, sexual assault charges in KZN in June

There were 217 arrests for rape and sexual assault in KwaZulu-Natal in June, provincial police said on Thursday.

In two of five cases finalised by the courts, two men were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for rape, according to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

According to the police, the 217 suspects are aged 11 to 80. They were arrested by officers attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

On Wednesday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga called for an end to gender-based violence after a Grade 7 pupil was raped when she turned back to fetch her face mask which she had forgotten.

“This rape of a learner once again shines the light on the scourge of gender-based violence ripping our communities apart,” the minister said.

Mbele said that police were working tirelessly to solve crimes committed against women and children.

“The community is urged to report sexual offences and not to allow the perpetrators to intimidate them,” said Mbele.

