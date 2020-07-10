Crime 10.7.2020 03:44 pm

Gender-based violence: 217 arrested for rape, sexual assault charges in KZN in June

News24 Wire
Gender-based violence: 217 arrested for rape, sexual assault charges in KZN in June

Image: iStock

According to the police, the 217 suspects are aged 11 to 80. They were arrested by officers attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

There were 217 arrests for rape and sexual assault in KwaZulu-Natal in June, provincial police said on Thursday.

In two of five cases finalised by the courts, two men were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for rape, according to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

According to the police, the 217 suspects are aged 11 to 80. They were arrested by officers attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

On Wednesday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga called for an end to gender-based violence after a Grade 7 pupil was raped when she turned back to fetch her face mask which she had forgotten.

“This rape of a learner once again shines the light on the scourge of gender-based violence ripping our communities apart,” the minister said.

Mbele said that police were working tirelessly to solve crimes committed against women and children.

“The community is urged to report sexual offences and not to allow the perpetrators to intimidate them,” said Mbele.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three people arrested for ‘defrauding Toyota SA of more than R5.5m’ 10.7.2020
Northern Cape woman’s body found in a shallow grave, boyfriend arrested 10.7.2020
Health officials suspended after allegedly found with body parts 9.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA

Food and Drink The mystery behind why you can’t find Ghost Pops solved

Crime WATCH: Shots fired after attempted hijacking incident

Load Shedding Eskom starts Stage 2 load shedding on Friday

Breaking News Gauteng Premier Makhura tests positive for Covid-19


today in print

Read Today's edition