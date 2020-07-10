Three people arrested for ‘defrauding Toyota SA of more than R5.5m’

Three people who allegedly defrauded Toyota South Africa out of more than R5.5 million have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

According to the Hawks, it is alleged that between 2015 and 2017, Ravindran Pillay, aged 53, who was a storeman at Toyota South Africa, allegedly generated purchase orders for robotic harnesses from Erenco Trading CC.

Dhanapalan Pillay, aged 51, would allegedly issue fictitious invoices and once Erenco Trading received payment from Toyota SA, funds would allegedly be transferred to 24-year-old Sholyn Pillay’s account.

The three people were arrested on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that they appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court and were released on bail.

“Ravindran Pillay was granted R2 000 bail, Dhanapalan Pillay was released on R10 000 bail, whilst Sholyn Pillay is out on R5 000 bail,” said Mhlongo.

The case was postponed to 1 October 2020, for pre-trial proceedings.

