Crime 10.7.2020 01:56 pm

Three people arrested for ‘defrauding Toyota SA of more than R5.5m’

News24 Wire
Three people arrested for ‘defrauding Toyota SA of more than R5.5m’

File image: iStock

‘Ravindran Pillay was granted R2 000 bail, Dhanapalan Pillay was released on R10 000 bail, whilst Sholyn Pillay is out on R5 000 bail,’ a Hawks spokesperson said.

Three people who allegedly defrauded Toyota South Africa out of more than R5.5 million have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

According to the Hawks, it is alleged that between 2015 and 2017, Ravindran Pillay, aged 53, who was a storeman at Toyota South Africa, allegedly generated purchase orders for robotic harnesses from Erenco Trading CC.

Dhanapalan Pillay, aged 51, would allegedly issue fictitious invoices and once Erenco Trading received payment from Toyota SA, funds would allegedly be transferred to 24-year-old Sholyn Pillay’s account.

The three people were arrested on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that they appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court and were released on bail.

“Ravindran Pillay was granted R2 000 bail, Dhanapalan Pillay was released on R10 000 bail, whilst Sholyn Pillay is out on R5 000 bail,” said Mhlongo.

The case was postponed to 1 October 2020, for pre-trial proceedings.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Northern Cape woman’s body found in a shallow grave, boyfriend arrested 10.7.2020
Health officials suspended after allegedly found with body parts 9.7.2020
Limpopo cops probe triple murder after granny, grandchildren found in pool of blood 8.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


today in print

Read Today's edition