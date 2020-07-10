WATCH: Shots fired after attempted hijacking incident

Numerous residents of Hamberg and Discovery in Roodepoort, Gauteng reported the distinct sound of gunfire in the early hours of Thursday, 9 July.

While an official South African Police Service (SAPS) statement has yet to be released, video footage of the incident has been posted on social media platforms.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Hoy Street, which runs parallel to the railway line near Hamberg train station.

Initial reports claim that three males opened fire in an attempted hijacking, but the police in the area have not confirmed it yet.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to report it to their nearest police station. Police comment will be shared as soon as it is forthcoming.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating a case of attempted murder, following an incident which occurred on the N3 freeway on the northern side of Heidelberg on Wednesday, 8 July.

According to Sedibeng acting district commissioner, Brigadier Pule Phillip Mokoena, the driver of a Volvo truck was en route from Johannesburg to Durban, when the driver of a Toyota Corolla Quest came up from behind and indicated his intention to pass the truck.

“The next moment however, shots were being fired from the passenger side of the vehicle towards the truck. Fearing for his life, the truck driver alerted the company’s control office before he brought the truck to a stop and jumped out to seek safety in hiding in the bushes next to the road,” Mokoena said.

The police were also notified and immediately responded to the incident. On arrival, they found the stationary truck with several bullet holes to the side, but no trace of the suspects.

This article first appeared on Roodepoort Rekord and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.