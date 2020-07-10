Crime 10.7.2020 08:16 am

Northern Cape woman's body found in a shallow grave, boyfriend arrested

The woman was reported missing on 7 June.

The Roodepan police in the Northern Cape are investigating a murder case after the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in a shallow grave in Roodepan Block A, Ivory Park.

According to police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tau Tawana, intensified police investigations and searches led to the discovery of a decomposed body buried in a shallow grave just behind a shack.

“A 39-year-old man, who it is believed was the deceased’s boyfriend, was arrested [on Thursday] morning. He is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon facing a charge of murder.”

Northern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri condemned the alleged act of gender-based violence “in the strongest terms”.

