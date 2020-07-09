Boyfriend arrested after woman’s body exhumed from shallow grave

The Roodepan Police are investigating a murder case after a 31-year-old woman’s body was exhumed from a shallow grave behind a shanty in Roodepan, Kimberley, Block A, Ivory Park, police have said.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tau Tawana said the woman had been reported missing on 7 June.

“An intensified police investigation and search resulted in the discovery of a decomposed body buried in a shallow grave just behind a shanty in Block A, Ivory Park, Roodepan.

“A 39-year-old man who is believed was the deceased’s boyfriend was arrested this morning. He is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon facing a charge of murder,” said Tawana.

The Northern Cape Police Commissioner has condemned the act of gender-based violence in the strongest terms.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

