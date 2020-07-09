Crime 9.7.2020 10:59 am

WATCH: Anarchy as trucks burn one by one

Gopolang Moloko

The South African Transport Workers Union has distanced itself from the truck strike, saying it was unclear on who made the strike call.

Emergency services responded to another truck in the early hours of Thursday morning as a truck on Stikland main road near Bellville was left torched after suspected protesters set it alight.

The burnt truck is the third on an apparently growing list of trucks being set alight across the country.

Reports indicate there were about four trucks set alight, one on the Old Vereeniging Road, near Alrode on Wednesday, while another was on Weltevreden Road, near Mitchells Plain.

Truck burning on Weltevreden road, Mitchells Plain

Posted by SA Trucker on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

The Citizen earlier reported two trucks torched on the N1 near Stellenbosch hours after truckers downed tools, as a message to government, including the private sector, for local truck drivers to be prioritised over foreign nationals.

The truckers, who are in talks with government, claim plans on the table did not highlight a plan of action for the unemployed locals while foreign nationals were employed.

Footage of trucks set alight have surfaced spelling a concerning view for working drivers dependant on salaries to feed their families.

Meanwhile, the South African Transport Workers Union (Satawu) has distanced itself from the truck strike, saying it was unclear on who made the strike call.

Trucks blocked major freeways around the country causing major traffic congestion. While Satawu says none of its members are involved in the apparent rogue protest, a message circulated claiming truckers would down tools.

