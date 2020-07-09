Woman dies in partner’s arms after being shot during attack in Pretoria

A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed after she and her partner were attacked in Pretoria North during the weekend.

Marthie Rademeyer’s partner, Allan Wolmarans, spoke to Rekord about the ordeal of his “wife” dying in his arms on Sunday evening, after she was shot by the attackers.

“They took her life unnecessarily,” said Wolmarans of his partner of about 15 years.

Wolmarans said the attack happened around 9pm after he and Rademeyer had closed their shop for the day and were walking to their car to go home.

“Suddenly two men appeared at both sides of the bakkie. The next moment a shot was fired. I immediately knew the attackers shot her.”

Wolmarans said the attackers punched him in the face as he begged for the attackers to let him go to his “wife”.

“I begged them to let me go to my wife, but they wouldn’t let me. Instead, they demanded money from me.”

After the attackers fled the scene, Wolmarans rushed to a wounded Rademeyer and held her in his arms. The suspects fled the scene with a cellphone and cash.

Wolmarans described Rademeyer as a spontaneous person who never harmed anyone.

“She was the most wonderful person ever; that’s why she was my partner, she suited me well. Even though we were not married, she was my wife,” he said.

Wolmarans and his brother are both familiar faces in the area. The Wolmarans cafe, liquor store and gas station on the R101 road have been in the family since 1975.

Rademeyer’s death was one of more than 10 attacks in the area in less than a month.

“No arrests have been made yet,” provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said Wednesday.

Peters confirmed two suspects were wanted by police in connection with the incident.

This article first appeared on Rekord North and was republished with permission.

