Police nab murder suspect in court for another murder case

Police say the suspect is facing charges of murder in different parts of the province, one allegedly happened on 10 June and the other on 16 June.

A suspect was arrested in court in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with the death of a traditional leader, police have said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect was appearing in court for a case of murder.

Mbele said the Nsuze police were alerted about a 24-year-old man who was appearing in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court for a case of murder who fit the description of a suspect they were pursuing in connection with the murder of a traditional leader in the Nsuze area.

“They proceeded to court where they found the suspect and he was taken to Nsuze Police Station where he was charged for the murder case. He appeared in the Nsuze Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until 18 July 2020,” Mbele said.

Mbele said the 62-year-old traditional leader, Mandlenkosi Ntuli, was allegedly accosted by two unknown male suspect at his home in Newspaper area on 10 June at around 8am.

Ntuli was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, Mbele said, adding that a case of murder was then opened at the Nsuze police station for investigation.

“In the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court, the suspect is facing a case of murder that was reported at Mountain Rise police station. On 16 June 2020 at 2.42pm, Bongani Majola, 56, was fatally shot at Ezinketheni area in Copesville. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest. A case of murder was opened for investigation and Mountain Rise detectives arrested the suspect with his accomplice. The accomplice is also in custody. Police investigations are ongoing to ascertain if the suspects are linked to other pending murder cases in the province,” Mbele said.

