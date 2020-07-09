Suspected robber shot and injured in Centurion

“An exchange of gunfire occurred and two suspects were arrested. At this stage, a firearm and electronic goods have been recovered from the scene and will form part of the investigation.”
Miller said one suspect was transported to hospital under police guard.
“The suspects will face charges relating to pointing of a firearm, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property.”
Lyttelton police station commander Brigadier TP Matlala welcomed the arrests and thanked officers for “putting in the extra effort and placing themselves in harm’s way in order to protect the community”.
The Centurion mall confirmed the shooting, saying it happened outside of the shopping centre.