Suspected robber shot and injured in Centurion

A suspected robber was shot and wounded in an exchange of fire with police outside the Centurion mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Lyttelton police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller said two men have since been arrested.

“Lyttelton police were conducting patrols around 2pm in hot spot areas when they came across a suspicious-looking white BMW parked in the underground parking area of Centurion mall.

“When the members approached the vehicle, the suspects drove off and pointed a firearm at the police,” he said.

Miller said a chase ensured to the boom gates of the mall where the suspects drove through.

“An exchange of gunfire occurred and two suspects were arrested. At this stage, a firearm and electronic goods have been recovered from the scene and will form part of the investigation.” Miller said one suspect was transported to hospital under police guard. “The suspects will face charges relating to pointing of a firearm, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property.” Lyttelton police station commander Brigadier TP Matlala welcomed the arrests and thanked officers for “putting in the extra effort and placing themselves in harm’s way in order to protect the community”. The Centurion mall confirmed the shooting, saying it happened outside of the shopping centre.

