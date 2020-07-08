Former Mossel Bay municipal officer nabbed by Hawks for fraud

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in George served a former Mossel Bay municipal officer and his accomplice with summonses to appear in court for alleged fraud and corruption.

The suspects, both aged 55 years old, were arrested on the 25 and 26 June respectively through (J175) court summonses.

It is alleged that between May and December 2016 the former street and stormwater department manager colluded with a service provider and authorised an undue payment for work that was never done.

The said company was awarded a tender to fix potholes as well as drainage systems, and subsequently a probe by the Hawks established that they underquoted to gain a competitive advantage over other bidders.

It was also found that the company was allegedly paid over R1.6 million for bogus work. The duo will appear in the Mossel Bay Regional Court on 6 August 2020.

The story has been republished from the Mossel Bay Advertiser with permission.

