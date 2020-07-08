Crime 8.7.2020 01:56 pm

Limpopo cops probe triple murder after granny, grandchildren found in pool of blood

News24 Wire
Limpopo cops probe triple murder after granny, grandchildren found in pool of blood

File image.

Preliminary investigations revealed the perpetrator may have committed the murders on Monday night or during the early hours of Tuesday.

Limpopo police are hunting for the killer of a 67-year-old woman and her two grandchildren, aged 7 and 9.

Paulina Mafifi, Selaelo Mafifi and Nathaniel Mafifi were found lying in “a pool of blood” in a house in Maokeng village on Tuesday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Neighbours apparently realised there was no movement in the house for several hours, and when they called the cellphones no one answered. They then went to the home and made the gruesome discovery.

“The police were called, and on arrival at the scene the three bodies were found lying in a pool of blood with gaping wounds. The mother, aged 29, of the two children, who is also the daughter of the 67-year-old deceased, was allegedly not in the house during this brutal attack,” Mojapelo said.

Police are investigating three counts of murder.

Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed the perpetrator may have committed the murders on Monday night or during the early hours of Tuesday.

The motive for the killings is not known at this stage.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the killer to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four Worcester cops arrested for ‘taking bribes from illicit cigarette sellers’ 8.7.2020
Robbery victim’s ex-girlfriend among 5 arrested for extortion, assault in KZN 7.7.2020
Rude awakening for ‘sleeping cellphone thief’ arrested in bed 7.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Three months in jail for breaking lockdown rules, judge orders release of waste pickers

World Trump a lying narcissist shaped by bullying father, says niece in memoir

World Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Investigation Girlfriend alleges cover-up in Mpumalanga SANDF shooting of man

Covid-19 Gauteng nowhere near ICU capacity despite rapid rise in cases, Mkhize insists


today in print

Read Today's edition