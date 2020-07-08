Four Worcester cops arrested for ‘taking bribes from illicit cigarette sellers’

Four police officers have been arrested after they allegedly took bribes from shopkeepers who were selling cigarettes illegally in Worcester.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, detectives from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit arrested two warrant officers aged 45 and 48 and two sergeants aged 43 and 53 on Monday.

“It is alleged that the members took money from several shopkeepers in the Worcester area between 4 June and 21 June to avoid being arrested for selling cigarettes during lockdown. The members were identified and linked to the incidents by means of witness statements, video footage, duty registers and automatic vehicle location reports,” Van Wyk said.

The officers were detained at the Worcester police station and were due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption.

Ten Durban police officers were arrested for allegedly stealing cigarettes and R250 000 in cash, it was reported last week.

Also last week, a police sergeant stationed at the Beitbridge border post was arrested in Polokwane for allegedly being in possession of illicit cigarettes valued at R350 000.

