Robbery victim’s ex-girlfriend among 5 arrested for extortion, assault in KZN

Five suspects have been arrested after a 50-year-old man was allegedly lured by his ex-girlfriend to a meeting before being robbed, assaulted and extorted, police have said.

According to police, it is alleged that on Sunday, 5 July, a 50-year-old man was contacted by his former girlfriend who requested assistance and told him to meet her on Queen Street in the Durban CBD.

When the man arrived, he found his former girlfriend waiting with unknown men, aged between 25 and 57, who pushed him into the backseat of his vehicle and drove to Inanda.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the man was allegedly assaulted, robbed of his belongings and instructed to contact his brother to bring R400 000 as well as the logbook of his vehicle.

“The brother contacted the police and the suspects were arrested in the early hours of the morning yesterday [Monday],” said Mbhele on Tuesday.

The group were taken to the Durban Central police station where they were charged with robbery, extortion and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are due to appear in the Durban Magistrates’s Court on Wednesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.