Man lured by ex-girlfriend assaulted, robbed, nearly extorted R400k

A 50-year-old man from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, was allegedly lured by his ex-girlfriend to a meeting place where he was allegedly assaulted, robbed and nearly extorted R400,000.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Monday morning, police officers from the Durban Flying Squad arrested five suspects aged between 25 and 57 for robbery, extortion and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the incident.

“It is alleged that on 5 July 2020 at 4pm, a 50-year-old male was contacted by his former girlfriend who requested assistance and told him to meet her on Queen Street in the Durban CBD. The victim arrived and found the former girlfriend waiting with unknown men who pushed him into the backseat of his vehicle and drove to Inanda. He was allegedly assaulted, robbed of his belongings and was instructed to contact his brother to bring R400,000 as well as the logbook of his vehicle. The brother contacted the police and the suspects were arrested in the early hours of the morning yesterday.

“The former girlfriend and her accomplices were taken to Durban Central police station for detention and were charged for robbery, extortion and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,” Mbele said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

