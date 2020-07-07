Crime 7.7.2020 12:37 pm

KZN pastor gunned down outside church

Phoenix Sun
Netcare 911 and police officers at the scene of the crime.

Fear has gripped the community of Hambanathi, north of Durban, after a pastor was killed outside a church in the area on Monday night.

While not much information has been released at this stage due to ongoing investigations, Shawn Herbst, the media liaison officer for Netcare 911, said: “Reports from the scene indicate that the 50-year-old man, believed to have been a pastor, was shot in the head.”

A Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner assessed the patient, who was found in a critical condition.

“A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated, however, the patient’s condition rapidly deteriorated and he sadly succumbed to his injuries,” concluded Herbst.

The local police were at the scene and are probing the incident.

