Man taken in for questioning following two arrests for possession of human body parts

Police in Mpumalanga have said that they have taken in a 41-year-old man for questioning as they investigate a case of possession of human body parts.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the 41-year-old was taken in on Monday.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Jabulani Sam Mnguni and 49-year-old Pascal Mandla Gininda, appeared at the Eerstehoek Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for possession of human body parts.

Mnguni and Gininda were arrested on Sunday, 5 July, at Elukwatini, said Hlathi.

Hlathi said Mnguni and Gininda’s arrests were a result of an intelligence-driven operation, where police were following up on information about a red sedan which was on its way to Elukwatini transporting human body parts.

“The suspects’ vehicle was intercepted at the Lochiel-Nhlazatshe intersection where police thoroughly searched it and discovered a leg, placenta and a knee which was separately collected from a certain house.

“The discovery sparked an investigation on the matter which police are following the trail of events to uncover where these parts were taken from.

“Both suspects were remanded in custody pending a bail application on 15 July 2020,” said Hlathi.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

