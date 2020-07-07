Crime 7.7.2020 11:14 am

Human body parts arrests: another man taken in for questioning

Citizen reporter
Human body parts arrests: another man taken in for questioning

Image: iStock.

Police say two suspects were arrested after they found in possession of a leg, placenta and a knee.

Police in Mpumalanga have said that they have taken in a 41-year-old man for questioning as they investigate a case of possession of human body parts.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the 41-year-old was taken in on Monday.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Jabulani Sam Mnguni and 49-year-old Pascal Mandla Gininda, appeared at the Eerstehoek Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for possession of human body parts.

Mnguni and Gininda were arrested on Sunday, 5 July, at Elukwatini, said Hlathi.

Hlathi said Mnguni and Gininda’s arrests were a result of an intelligence-driven operation, where police were following up on information about a red sedan which was on its way to Elukwatini transporting human body parts.

“The suspects’ vehicle was intercepted at the Lochiel-Nhlazatshe intersection where police thoroughly searched it and discovered a leg, placenta and a knee which was separately collected from a certain house.

“The discovery sparked an investigation on the matter which police are following the trail of events to uncover where these parts were taken from.

“Both suspects were remanded in custody pending a bail application on 15 July 2020,” said Hlathi.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mpumalanga man arrested for alleged fatal shooting of his mother 13.6.2020
Police condemn killing of 13-year-old suffocated and shot during house robbery 20.5.2020
Mpumalanga cops condemn increasing violence against women 17.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


today in print

Read Today's edition