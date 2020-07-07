Man kills two women, shoots daughter who opened rape case against him and commits suicide

A man from Limpopo, Malungane village near Namakgale outside Phalaborwa, allegedly shot and killed his partner aged 38, her visiting niece aged 27 and attempted to murder his 16-year-old daughter before allegedly turning the gun on himself and committing suicide on Monday at around 9pm, the police said.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect was being sought by members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) after his teenage daughter, whom he shot and injured, had earlier opened a case of rape against him.

Mojapelo said the suspect was reportedly employed at a mining company in Phalaborwa.

“The victim allegedly visited her father at Palesa section, Namakgale on 13 June 2020 and requested him to train her on how to drive a motor vehicle. After the driving lessons, they reportedly went to Namakgale complex and then proceeded to the house at Palesa where the rape took place. The victim only opened the rape case yesterday, Monday 6 July 2020.

“The deceased’s licensed 9mm pistol was found on the scene and has been confiscated by the police,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned the incident.

“As the province is currently fighting the scourge of gender-based violence, incidents of this nature, where a man rapes his daughter and then goes on to commit horrendous crimes against the vulnerable members of the society, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” Ledwaba said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

