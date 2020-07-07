8 arrested for alleged fraudulent Kimberley health dept contracts worth almost R500m

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit arrested eight people aged between 29 and 64 in the Northern Cape on Monday morning for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charges relate to irregular contracts with the Kimberley health department to the tune of almost half a billion rand.

According to Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi, the ongoing investigation, initiated between 2013 and 2014, relates to construction tenders of the Kimberley health department.

“Allegations of irregularities surfaced in the awarding of the tenders and the Serious Corruption Investigation was tasked to investigate,” said Mnisi.

“It was found procedures were not followed when contracts were awarded to the service providers. The contracts were value at R494,900 000 and the prejudice suffered is estimated at R74 741 000.”

The eight people were scheduled to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday. More arrests are imminent, Mnisi said.

The acting provincial head of the Hawks Brigadier Prince Mashimbye said corruption and looting of state funds will be dealt with.

