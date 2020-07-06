Would-be hijackers bust by alert CT traffic officers

Two suspects have been arrested after they were caught in action trying to hijack a BMW sedan in Wynberg on Monday.

According to a statement by the City of Cape Town, the would-be hijackers were caught by the traffic officers who were refuelling at a nearby garage on the corner of Wetton Road and Rosmead Avenue.

City spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said the officers were alerted by screams coming from the intersection.

“The officers investigated and spotted four armed suspects trying to hijack a BMW sedan,” she said.

When the officers activated their lights and sirens, the suspects jumped into a VW Polo, but the driver collided with another vehicle while trying to get away.

The traffic officers managed to catch one suspect, while three others fled on foot.

“The driver of the Polo claimed to be a victim of the attempted hijacking, but upon further investigation it was found that he was the getaway driver and had been spotted dropping his accomplices at the scene of the crime,” said Jordaan.

The driver was also arrested and joined his accomplice in the Wynberg police station.

