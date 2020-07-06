WATCH: CIT truck bombed in Florida, robbers also torched ‘getaway car’

Crime 6.7.2020 04:58 pm

Gopolang Moloko
Cash-in-transit robbers bombed G4S vehicle A cash-in-transit vehicle along Main Reef next to Jerusalem informal settlement. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

A manhunt for suspects linked to the bombing of a CIT truck is under way after police responded to scenes of a burnt-out G4S truck.

A G4S Cash-in-transit truck was left in flames after robbers bombed the vehicle along Main Reef Road near Jerusalem informal settlement, in Florida, Johannesburg on Monday morning.

It is understood that no cash was taken during the robbery although another vehicle used by robbers was confirmed to have been set alight, according to preliminary information from the scene.

CIT ROBBERY ON MAIN REEF RD CORNER HOUTKAPPER STR IN FLORIDA. MONEY TRUCK WAS BOMBED OPEN. ALL SERVICES ARE ON SCENE. SUSPECTS IN GETAWAY SILVER AUDI & WHITE BMW X5 (NO REG SEEN ON BOTH VEHICLES).

CIT ROBBERY ON MAIN REEF RD CORNER HOUTKAPPER STR IN FLORIDA. MONEY TRUCK WAS BOMBED OPEN. ALL SERVICES ARE ON SCENE. SUSPECTS IN GETAWAY SILVER AUDI & WHITE BMW X5 (NO REG SEEN ON BOTH VEHICLES).

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Sunday, 5 July 2020

Police and other law enforcement responded to the scene which shows a charred shell of a truck.

According to the video shared, there were about two cars used by the assailants, a silver Audi and white BMW x5.  This is yet to be confirmed by police.

One of the vehicle alleged to have been used by the perpetrators. Photo: Nigel Sibanda.

A skeleton of the truck is seen being lifted from the scene. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Details of the attack are still unknown. Police are investigating. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

 

