WATCH: CIT truck bombed in Florida, robbers also torched ‘getaway car’

A G4S Cash-in-transit truck was left in flames after robbers bombed the vehicle along Main Reef Road near Jerusalem informal settlement, in Florida, Johannesburg on Monday morning.

It is understood that no cash was taken during the robbery although another vehicle used by robbers was confirmed to have been set alight, according to preliminary information from the scene.

Police and other law enforcement responded to the scene which shows a charred shell of a truck.

According to the video shared, there were about two cars used by the assailants, a silver Audi and white BMW x5. This is yet to be confirmed by police.

