Hawks arrest eight suspects in Kimberley for health dept tender fraud

The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit has arrested eight suspects aged between 29 and 64, and their companies on Monday morning for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mnisi said the ongoing investigation which was initiated between 2013 and 2014 relates to Northern Cape department of health construction tenders.

“Allegations of irregularities surfaced in the awarding of the tenders and the serious corruption investigation was tasked to investigate.

“It was found procedures were not followed when contracts were awarded to the service providers. The contract was valued at R494 900 000 and the prejudice suffered is estimated at R74 741 000. The eight suspects are expected to appear at Kimberley Magistrate’s Court today. More arrests are imminent,” Mnisi said.

The acting provincial head, Brigadier Prince Mashimbye said that corruption and looting of state funds will be dealt with, within the Northern Cape.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

