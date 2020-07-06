Taxi-related shootings result in three deaths

Taxi-related shootings in the Western Cape have resulted in three deaths, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a taxi driver and his assistant were shot dead in Lusaka, Nyanga, on Monday morning as they arrived in the area from the Eastern Cape.

“It is alleged that at 5am on Monday morning, unknown suspects fired several shots at the taxi killing both occupants,” Potelwa said.

In another taxi-related incident, on the corner of Sheffield and New Isleben Roads also in Nyanga, taxi drivers in a Quantum vehicle came under fire from unknown suspects just after 5am on Monday, Potelwa said.

“A 24-year-old taxi driver died on the scene while two others sustained serious injuries and were taken to a medical facility,” Potelwa said.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, 3 July, three taxi drivers aged 25, 27 and 33 were shot dead in Phillipi East by unknown assailants, Potelwa said, adding that two other men, aged 28 and 38, were wounded during the shooting.

“All the shooting incidents are investigated by the Organised Crime Taxi Investigation Team. Anyone with information on the incidents is urged to contact Lt Col Tarentaal on 079 894 1379.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

