Accident leads to arrest of cop and accomplice in possession of illicit cigarettes

Police say they had received reports of a sedan that had crashed into a fence and upon arrival found the cop and second suspect in possession of illicit cigarettes worth R100k.

A vehicle accident in Limpopo led to the arrest of a police constable and his alleged constable who were found in possession of illegal cigarettes worth R100 000.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 42-year-old police constable stationed at Maake outside Tzaneen and his accomplice aged 25 were arrested on Sunday night.

Mojapelo said the two suspects were arrested on the R81 road in Mooketsi next to the weigh-bridge in the Modjadjiskloof policing area.

“The police received a report about a sedan vehicle that had just knocked against a fence, travelling from Soekmekaar direction. Upon arrival, they allegedly found two occupants and during the initial investigations, 933 cartons and five packets of illicit cigarettes with the estimated value of R100-000.00 were discovered inside the vehicle.

“The member was disarmed and arrested on the spot together with his accomplice,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba applauded the officers for taking decisive action against their colleague. He further emphasized that harsh action will be taken against those police members who fail to serve the organisation with integrity.

Mojapelo said the suspects are expected to appear before the Modjadjiskloof Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of possession of illicit cigarettes in contravention of the Disaster Management Act and that police investigations are ongoing.

