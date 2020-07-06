Crime 6.7.2020 11:53 am

Petrol attendant shot in Centurion robbery

Noxolo Sibiya

Four suspects reportedly entered the shop, one armed with a firearm and held the cashier at gunpoint.

A petrol attendant was airlifted to hospital after being shot during a robbery in Centurion on Saturday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident happened around 7.40pm, at a petrol station on the corner of Theron Avenue and Van Ryneveld Avenue.

“It does appear it was an armed robbery,” he said.

“One of the petrol attendants, an adult male, was shot and he sustained critical injuries.”

Herbst said the man was treated and stabilised on the scene but had to be airlifted to hospital due to the nature of his injuries.

“Because of his condition, he required specialised treatment so the Netcare 1 helicopter was then called to airlift him to hospital in a critical condition.”

Police spokesperson Captain Anton Breedt said five men arrived at the fuel station, four of whom entered the shop.

“Four suspects entered the shop, one armed with a firearm and held the cashier at gunpoint,” he said.

“They robbed the business of cash. When fleeing from the scene a shot was fired which hit the cashier in the body.”

Breedt said a case of business robbery and attempted murder was being investigated.

“No arrests have been made yet. Police are following up on all information available.”

He urged anyone who can assist in the investigation to call 08600 10111 or SMS 32211 or give an anonymous tip-off using the MySAPS app.

This article first appeared on Rekord East and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

