Mpumalanga teacher suspended for allegedly kicking and beating mother of his child

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has directed the Nkangala District Director to suspend a teacher from Silamba Secondary School following a video of him allegedly assaulting two women.

A person who displays “such bad conduct” is not fit to stand in front of children to teach, it said in a statement.

The department will also write to the South African Council for Educators to request them to institute an investigation into his conduct.

The MEC for Education Bonakele Majuba said: “This is really bad conduct especially at a time when the nation is inundated by acts of gender based violence and the murder of women and children.

“The President of the country has stated categorically that all South Africans need to join hands to fight the scourge of gender based violence which is rearing its ugly head in our beloved nation.

“Ordinarily teachers are leaders of society and are expected to teach our communities about the negative impact of violence and gender based violence in particular and lead by example in this national agenda at all times.

“To suggest that we are disappointed by the conduct of this teacher will be an understatement as we are really appalled by this behaviour.”

The 34-year-old teacher appeared before the Kwamhlanga Magistrates’ Court on Friday on three counts of assault with an intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is alleged to have severely inflicted wounds to a 24-year-old mother of his child on Thursday.

The victim said in a police statement that she went with her sister to the suspect’s place to fetch her four-year-old daughter.

“An argument broke between the two and the suspect allegedly assaulted her with a wooden pole.

“During the fuss, the sister of the victim as well as her child also sustained injuries hence the three counts.

“Police were notified about the incident and the suspect was immediately arrested,” said Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma.