Police officer allegedly stoned to death by girlfriend’s family

Police have nabbed four suspects aged between 17 and 39 on Friday, following the murder of a police officer in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said in a statement that Constable Mzuvukile Emanuel Hlahleni from Steenberg police station was killed at his home in Khayelitsha after an argument with his partner.

“It is alleged Hlahleni was allegedly stoned to death by family members of his girlfriend and some members of the community close to the family.”

Nkwalase said Hawks national priority violence crimes (NPVC) teams traced and arrested the suspects which included two 17-year-old minors.

All suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court next Monday on a charge of murder.

