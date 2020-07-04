Five suspects arrested for alleged R5.7m UIF fraud

Hawks investigators have nabbed five suspects, two females and three males, aged between 25 and 68, linked with R5.7m Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) fraud.

The suspects were arrested early this morning in an operation by the Gauteng Serious Commercial Crimes following an investigation into a case registered at Brooklyn SAPS.

According to a statement from the Hawks, the five suspects were traced to various houses in Soshanguve, Atteridgeville and Mamelodi.

Five vehicles, including an Evoque, as well as other items suspected to have been bought with the money, were seized from the scenes.

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya applauded, the members for the arrests.

The suspects will appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering on Monday.

