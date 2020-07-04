Man to appear in court for alleged murder of Khumontle Mokgosi

A 40-year-old man is expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrates’ Court on Monday for the alleged murder of Khumontle Mokgosi.

Mokgosi’s body was found on Monday at her rented place in Magong village near Mogwase by neighbours and members of the School Governing Body (SGB) who conducted a search after the teacher failed to report for duty.

It is suspected that the deceased, whose body was found with hands and feet tied, died due to strangulation, said the South African Police Service (SAPS) in a statement.

The suspect was arrested during a crime intelligence driven operation at Goo-Mokgatle Section in Dinokana village outside Zeerust on Friday.

He was found in possession of the deceased’s bank card as well as the recently-bought goods such as clothes, car battery and liquor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mokgosi’s bank card was used to withdraw cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Northam and Zeerust.

Her two cell phones were also recovered during the operation.

The suspect will also face additional charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen goods.

Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said the arrest would serve as a warning to those who commit crime including gender-based violence that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that they account for their deeds.

