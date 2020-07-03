WATCH: Alleged cash-in-transit getaway driver shot dead in Cape Town

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of an alleged getaway car driver who was shot dead in Cape Town on Thursday.

In a statement, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said they were investigating a death as a result of police action.

“It is alleged that the SAPS National Intervention Unit received information that the suspect was going to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle at Parow Centre, Parow. When the SAPS members arrived at the shopping centre, they saw the cash-in-transit vehicle and a suspicious white Toyota Corolla standing nearby the cash van,” she said.

“The SAPS members approached the vehicle and the driver of the Toyota drove off, ignoring the police official’s call to stop, as alleged. Shots were fired and the driver of the vehicle was [killed].”

A video clip of the incident circulated on social media later in the day. The person making the recording claimed that multiple shots were fired.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana referred queries to Ipid.

