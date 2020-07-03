Mpumalanga security guard appears in court for alleged rape, child grooming

A 35-year-old security guard appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for rape, sexual assault and child grooming after he allegedly committed sexual offences against young girls who regarded him as a father figure.

The man is also accused of supplying and displaying pornographic material to his victims.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the accused allegedly committed a series of sexual offences from January to March 2020.

“Reports indicate that the man, who was regarded as a family friend by the victims’ families, took advantage of the girls and allegedly committed these barbaric acts against them.

“The young girls also regarded the man as a father figure whom they never thought would harm them and at times, they would sleep over at his place. However, the man had his own thoughts and whenever they would sleep at his place, to him, it became an opportunity to pounce on them when his wife was not at home,” Hlathi said.

The alleged abuse continued for about three months until one of the girls disclosed it to a family friend.

“The matter was immediately lodged with the police and a case was opened.”

The man was arrested on 7 April and made his first court appearance in Nelspruit the following day. He was granted bail of R1 500.

At his next court appearance on Wednesday, his case was postponed to 3 August.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.