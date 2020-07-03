Limpopo teen granted bail after allegedly killing his father

The 17-year-old teenage boy arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his father Mpho Robert Mohale, aged 47, at Roerfontein Village in Sekgosese, Limpopo, and appeared in Tiyani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He was granted R10,000 bail and the case was postponed to 31 July for further police investigations.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the teen was arrested on Sunday, 10 May 2020 in Brooklyn, Pretoria, following an intensive search operation by the police after the gruesome discovery was allegedly made by a family member who went to look for the deceased at his house.

The relative reportedly found the body under burnt rubbish, with corrugated iron on top of it. Police said at the time that the teen had earlier been seen by neighbours “allegedly burning something”.

“The motive behind the incident is still being investigated,” Mojapelo said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

