Limpopo man arrested after cutting off fingers of man who allegedly attacked his wife

An angry husband is said to have taken the law into his own hands after his wife was assaulted by three men who live in the same village.

The 67-year-old man cut off the fingers of one of the suspects, who allegedly stabbed his wife with a sharp object a fortnight ago. In the attack, the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. She identified one of the suspects and informed her husband, who is said to have tracked the man down and confronted him.

According to sources, he then dumped the man under a bridge between Muraleni and Makhitha last Saturday.

A passerby heard screams and rushed to see what was happening and alerted the community and police. When police arrived at the scene, emergency services were called to assist and the man was taken to Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

Police arrested the woman’s husband and he appeared before the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate’s Court on a charge of attempted murder on Monday and was released on R500 bail. The case was postponed to 30 July.

A resident who wanted to remain anonymous said that it was good that the attacker had been given some of his own medicine.

“These criminals think they can do as they wish in the community. We are tired of crime and the rule of law is taking us nowhere.

“Beating or killing them will send a strong message out there that whoever wants to indulge in crime should think twice before doing that,” he said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman was walking with another woman when three unknown men approached them. Realising they were about to be attacked, the women dropped their firewood and tried to flee as the men gave chase, he stated.

“The suspects then managed to grab the one woman and slashed her with a panga.”

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made in this case yet. In the meantime, the police condemned the action of residents taking the law into their own hands.

This article first appeared on Review Online and has been republished with permission.

