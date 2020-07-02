21-year-old man gets life in prison for raping ‘demon possessed’ mother

The High Court in Clocolan has sentenced a 21-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his mother and four months for common assault.

The accused alleged that his mother was possessed with demons.

According to Colonel Thandi Mbambo this follows an incident on the 3 June 2018 between 4am and 7am when the accused arrived at home in Hlohlolwane, Clocolan under the influence of drugs.

“He woke is mother up and assaulted her. As a result, the mother sustained bruises all over her body.”

“After the assault, he raped her. Her screams were heard by neighbours who came to her rescue and found the accused busy raping his mother.”

The neighbours caught him and called the police.

The case was successfully investigated by Detective Sergeant Moeketsi Thabana of Clocolan police station.

This article first appeared on Sedibeng Ster and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.