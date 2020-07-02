Crime 2.7.2020 11:44 am

Cop in uniform arrested for allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes worth R350 000

News24 Wire
Picture for illustration. Some of the illicit cigarettes police have seized. Photo: supplied.

Police officers commended for apprehending one of their own.

A police sergeant stationed at the Beitbridge border post was arrested in Polokwane on Tuesday night for allegedly being in possession of illicit cigarettes valued at R350,000.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, police were patrolling the N1 near Tweefontein when they stopped a blue Toyota Hilux bakkie driven by the sergeant in police uniform.

The vehicle was searched and 20 cardboard boxes of illicit cigarettes were discovered and confiscated.

The sergeant was disarmed and arrested on the spot.

The vehicle was also confiscated.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the officers “who diligently and without fear or favour, performed their policing function regardless of the person they were dealing with”.

Ledwaba urged all members of the South African Police Service to, at all times, maintain discipline and integrity and actively participate in rooting out any corrupt activities.

