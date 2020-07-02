SACP calls on police to arrest suspects after district secretary and daughter killed

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape has called on the South African Service Police (SAPS) officers to make an immediate arrest after their district secretary and his daughter were gunned down on Wednesday evening.

SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu confirmed that Siyabulelwa Siswana and his daughter died in hospital following an attack by unidentified suspects at their Mfuleni home in Cape Town.

“Due to the severe gun wounds, Siswana and his six-year-old daughter, Banele were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital while his wife is still recovering,” he said.

Ngqentsu said the motive for the attack remained unknown at this stage and has called on the police to investigate the incident.

“We call on the police to make an arrest once an investigation has been conducted because this incident cannot go unsolved,” he added.

The police were unreachable for comment and the article will be updated once it’s made.

