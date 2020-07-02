Crime 2.7.2020 09:27 am

SACP calls on police to arrest suspects after district secretary and daughter killed

Citizen reporter
SACP calls on police to arrest suspects after district secretary and daughter killed

Siyabulelwa Siswana. Image: Twitter / @ynews

Siyabulelwa Siswana and his family were shot in their home on Wednesday in Cape Town.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape has called on the South African Service Police (SAPS) officers to make an immediate arrest after their district secretary and his daughter were gunned down on Wednesday evening.

SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu confirmed that Siyabulelwa Siswana and his daughter died in hospital following an attack by unidentified suspects at their Mfuleni home in Cape Town.

“Due to the severe gun wounds, Siswana and his six-year-old daughter, Banele were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital while his wife is still recovering,” he said.

Ngqentsu said the motive for the attack remained unknown at this stage and has called on the police to investigate the incident.

“We call on the police to make an arrest once an investigation has been conducted because this incident cannot go unsolved,” he added.

The police were unreachable for comment and the article will be updated once it’s made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Harry Gwala would have pushed for full implementation of the Freedom Charter’ 20.6.2020
Liberation war and/or counter revolution? 18.6.2020
Ramaphosa expresses regret over deaths of Collins Khosa, 10 others 5.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


today in print

Read Today's edition