Seven killed in two shooting incidents in Philippi, Cape Town

Seven people have been killed in two shootings in Philippi East, and Western Cape police are investigating a possible link between the two incidents.

Two people died in the first shooting and five died in the second, according to police.

“The police investigation is probing several avenues including the possibility that the two shooting incidents are linked,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

She said police officers who were on patrol duty witnessed the one incident while it was in progress. It involved “two warring parties” in two Toyota Avanza vehicles in Thekwane Road, Lower Crossroads, on Tuesday.

“One gunman had just shot and killed a 19-year-old man.”

“Upon seeing the police, the gunman fired several shots at the police, who returned fire and shot the suspect,” she added. He died on the scene.

Shot

Police were called to another scene in Philippi, where four men had been shot dead in a house on Tuesday evening.

It is alleged that seven armed men stormed into the dwelling at about 18.30pm and started firing randomly at the occupants.

Potelwa said a fifth victim died in hospital.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata implored investigators to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The resources assigned to these investigations are expected to give us arrests and much-needed answers to these heinous acts”, said Matakata.

Stabbing incident

In an unrelated incident, Swellendam police are investigating the murder of two businessmen who were stabbed multiple times on Tuesday.

It is alleged that four suspects entered Baraka shop in Evertson Street in Swellendam and stabbed the owners.

Several grocery items were strewn on the shop floor and a substantial amount of cash was stolen.

No arrests have been made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.