Ford Mustang driver injured after crashing into tree

Fanie Mthupha
The driver of this Ford Mustang suffered moderate injuries after his car collided with another vehicle and subsequently crashed into this tree. Photo supplied by: ER24.

The other driver involved in the crash allegedly fled the scene.

A motorist, 26, was injured when the Ford Mustang he was driving collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Barry Marais and Jubilee roads, and subsequently crashed into a tree near the Boksburg City Stadium on Saturday.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell, paramedics arrived at about 5.19pm to find the driver walking around on the scene.

“He was found to have suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a private hospital in the area for further care,” said Campbell.

The other driver involved in the crash allegedly fled the scene. The metro police were on the scene for further investigations.
This article first appeared on Boksburg Advertiser and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

