Man robbed of R50K shortly after withdrawing at Woodbridge Square

A 28-year-old man was robbed of R50,000 after withdrawing the money from a bank just before noon at Woodbridge Square in Kempton Park on Friday.

Two men robbed the victim at gunpoint.

According to Norkem Park SAPS spokesperson Sgt Johanna Madiga, the victim said he was followed to his residence.

“The victim drove to the complex where he resides and parked at the gate, waiting to enter. The suspects exited a white Mazda parked in the middle of the street.

“The victim noticed them and tried to reverse but the suspects managed to stop him. They apparently knew the victim had withdrawn the cash and demanded the exact amount. They fled with the R50,000,” said Madiga.

Madiga further warned residents to be careful when withdrawing large sums of money and to opt for online transfers for safety reasons.

