Limpopo inmates allegedly kill rape-accused three hours after arrest

A case of murder has been opened by Letsitele police after a 40-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement that the man was murdered by inmates and that his body was found at around 4.50am.

“The police found the badly injured man in one of the cells and called the emergency personnel who then certified him dead on arrival. He has been identified as Chikinyongo Madala Masinge,” Mojapelo confirmed.

The deceased was wanted on charges of attempted murder, rape and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, that he committed around Nwamitwa and other areas under the Letsitele policing precinct.

“He was brought to the Letsitele police cells and detained after his arrest at around 1.45am this morning,” Mojapelo added.

The statement said the man’s gruesome deeds included the rape of a woman who fetched firewood together with her companion and then chopped her hand with a sharp instrument.

“This incident nearly sparked violence when community members wanted him arrested. He was ultimately arrested at Burgersdorp outside Tzaneen where he was hiding,” Mojapelo concluded.

Police investigations are continuing into the circumstances of his killing.

This article first appeared on Review Online and has been republished with permission.

