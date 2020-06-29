Fugitive caught after allegedly stabbing Saps

A Limpopo man accused of seriously injuring a police station commander in a stabbing has been nabbed.

Police said the suspect, 51 was arrested yesterday hiding in a house in the Groblersdal area. The suspect has been a fugitive since the stabbing on Friday.

Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the South African Police Service (Saps) conducted a massive operation in the Elandskraal policing area on Sunday night and succeeded in arresting the suspect.

“The captain, who is the station commander at Elandskraal, together with a police reservist constable were attending to a complaint of domestic violence when the suspect suddenly stabbed the captain and fled from the scene.

“The relentless members seeking justice for one of their own, who is about to retire from the police service on pension next week Tuesday, and also decisively dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence, did not rest until the suspect was located.

“The man was hiding in a house at the said village,” said Mojapelo.

Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers commended the members for arresting the suspect within hours of the attack.

He also thanked community members for providing information that led to this arrest. The suspect is expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court today.

He will face charges of attempted murder and contravention of the Domestic Violence Act.

